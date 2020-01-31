 
Test-Achats finds most aromatised water are simply lemonade
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 31 January, 2020
Latest News:
New version of EuroMillions will raise jackpot to...
New European School will open in Brussels in...
Belgium’s alcohol-free ‘Tournée Minérale’ month starts 1 February...
Why the UK should never return to the...
Gaia welcomes the recognition of animals as sentient...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 31 January 2020
    New version of EuroMillions will raise jackpot to €100 million more quickly
    New European School will open in Brussels in 2021
    Belgium’s alcohol-free ‘Tournée Minérale’ month starts 1 February
    Why the UK should never return to the EU
    Gaia welcomes the recognition of animals as sentient beings
    Brussels Musical Instruments Museum to display oldest preserved saxophone
    Test-Achats finds most aromatised water are simply lemonade
    Coronavirus global health emergency: what about Belgium?
    Soldiers will continue patrolling Belgium’s streets until March
    Brexit poll: 53% of Brits now want to remain in the EU
    Nicola Sturgeon promises push for a 2020 Scottish referendum
    How Brexit day will go down in the EU capital
    Belgian journalist under fire after sexist comment about female reporter
    New law gives home-owners and animals more rights
    Brexit opens new chapter for ‘our union of 27’, says EU Commission president
    Coronavirus: pilots file complaint against American Airlines
    Brexit: Johnson calls for the UK to unify for a new beginning
    Coronavirus update: Italy declares state of emergency
    Coronavirus update: first two cases confirmed in UK
    Bicycle thief sentenced to three years for “ecological crime”
    View more

    Test-Achats finds most aromatised water are simply lemonade

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    © Test-Achats

    The latest trend in healthy drinks marketing is “aromatised waters” – plain water with a hint of flavour from fruit or plants.

    Except that’s not what they are at all, claims consumer protection organisation Test-Achats, in its latest report. “We tested 26 aromatised waters,” the organisation reports. “We found that some of them in reality also contain added sugar, sweeteners and also other additives and/or fruit juices.” The organisation has filed a complaint for misleading labelling with the federal economy ministry in some of the cases.

    Test-Achats attributes the growth in these products to companies “surfing on the trend of healthier eating and drinking” by offering what pretends to be a healthy alternative to plain water.

    Not in itself such a bad idea, seeing as how the flavour can lead to some people drinking more water. But the condition is of course that these drinks are truly made out of water and flavours only.”

    And that’s not the case, as their tests showed. Half of the 26 products examined would more accurately, on the basis of their contents, be labelled “lemonade”.

    It seems to us self-evident that aromatised water can only contain water and flavouring or natural extracts with zero calories and 0g sugar. For that reason we have filed a complaint against Better Water (a product from Unilever) and Evian Fruits & Plants (produced by Danone), products which use the word water on the front of their packaging, while they are actually lemonades, and therefore ought to be labelled as such.”

    The two products are listed among what Test-Achats called “Pinocchio Products” – presumably products that are not open about their true nature. The list is already 36 products long, including vanilla vla from Albert Heijn and Capri-Sun (undeclared added sugars), Lu and BN biscuits (false claim of whole grains), Fristi (false fruit claims) and Carrefour hazelnut spread (only 2% hazelnuts).

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job