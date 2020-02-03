Air Belgium starts direct flights to the Caribbean islands

Starting next winter season, Air Belgium will increase its Caribbean flights by offering direct return connections with both Martinique and Guadeloupe, the airline announced on Monday.

In Belgium, the Caribbean market has more than doubled since the announcement of flights to destinations that were not previously served by Belgium, the company said. The first flights to Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-Pitre date from early December.

As of the end of November, unlike the current triangular flights where a single plane serves two destinations before returning to Charleroi, there will be two weekly direct return flights to both Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-Pitre.

Air Belgium had already extended in 2020, its two weekly flights to the French Antilles beyond the winter season by offering them throughout the summer until 5 September, the Airline states. After a short break, it will split the flights offered during the winter season, starting 31 October.

Air Belgium also indicates that it will “soon” announce a new destination.

The Brussels Times