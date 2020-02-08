 
Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs in Wallonia
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 February, 2020
Latest News:
Safeonweb warns of new scam involving second-hand sites...
Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs...
Belgian court decision on PKK is “unacceptable” says...
Arno postpones tour dates after cancer diagnosis...
Trump sacks EU ambassador over impeachment testimony...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 February 2020
    Safeonweb warns of new scam involving second-hand sites
    Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs in Wallonia
    Belgian court decision on PKK is “unacceptable” says Turkey
    Arno postpones tour dates after cancer diagnosis
    Trump sacks EU ambassador over impeachment testimony
    Storm ‘Ciara’ on Sunday: how to protect yourself and your property
    Coronavirus: pangolin is potential missing link in chain of transmission
    Macron wants a European agenda on arms control
    Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week
    Yellow alert for wind gusts on Sunday
    Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be installed in Flanders
    A thousand young people march for the oceans in Brussels
    Belgian prince investigated in alleged global tax evasion network probe
    Belgian consulate general in Lubumbashi officially reopens
    Belgium’s German-speaking Citizens’ Council could be a model for Europe
    Congolese president invites King Philip to 60th anniversary of independence
    Dolls for sale after Belgium’s first sex doll brothel closes its doors
    K9 officers from across the country pay tribute to Blue and Drago
    Lifeless body found in gardens of Botanique
    VUB gaming app is good news for patients with muscle problems
    View more

    Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs in Wallonia

    Saturday, 08 February 2020
    © Belga

    As Wallonia is still reeling at the loss of over 1,000 jobs at the largest private sector employer in the region, GSK Vaccines, the sector has announced it is forecasting 2,400 new jobs in biotechnology in Wallonia in the next three years.

    The forecast comes from BioWin, Wallonia’s umbrella group for biotech and medical technologies, made up of representatives of the private sector, universities and research centres. From a polling of its members, BioWin concludes that the jobs appearing on the horizon will be more than sufficient to compensate for even the most pessimistic outlook for GSK.

    Earlier this week the Wavre-based company, a subsidiary of the UK-US multinational, was to cut 720 full-time jobs, while the decision not to renew temporary contracts could push the number up to over 1,200. GSK is the region’s largest private sector employer, with some 9,000 employees at its three sites at Wavre, Rixensart and Gembloux. Another 7,000 jobs are indirectly dependent on the company.

    Now BioWin suggests the sector could provide an average of 800 new jobs every year from now until the end of 2022. The poll will be published later, but BioWin director Sylvie Ponchaut told Belga the main lines of the survey are already clear. “The range goes from 5600 to 1,100 jobs a year depending on the methodology used, but the 800 figure is considered a conservative average,” she said.

    Various specialisms will be required as the different parts of the sector develop, and as it grows more mature. While biochemists and industrial pharmacologists will continue to be highly sought-after, she said, “the spectrum will expand to include engineers and technicians, with the growth of companies in the field of medical technologies.”

    What’s more, the digitisation of the sector will lead to demand for bio-statisticians, as well as specialists in data and digital R&D, presenting the possibility that in the years to come, the biopharma sector could even be left facing a shortage of available talent.

    Alan Hope

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job