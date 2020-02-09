Bitcoin value goes above 10,000 dollars, the highest level since October

The famous digital currency Bitcoin was valued at 10,000 dollars on Sunday, for the first time since October.

This is according to the digital currency exchange platform Bitstamp.

Bitcoin’s value increased by 2.6% to hit 10,179 dollars, meaning it has increased by 40% this year.

Bitcoin went above the psychologically significant figure of 10,000 dollars, as concerns about the coronavirus’ impact on the struggling global economy are dissipating and the stock markets are bouncing back.

“High-risk investments have become more attractive: people are feeling more optimistic due to the fact the coronavirus is expected to have only a limited impact and China has agreed to a second phase of trade negotiations with the US,” explained Ed Moya, market analyst for Oanda at the Bloomberg press agency, a specialist in current financial affairs.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times