Bpost is “forced” to suspend its mail and parcel posting service to China as of Saturday 15 February, due to the increasing number of flight cancellations to China, the Belgian company announced on Saturday morning.

“We ask our customers to no longer bring, for the time being, their letters and parcels for China to post offices and post points,” the state-owned company said.

Bpost monitors the situation on an ongoing basis and will inform its customers as soon shipments can be resumed.

The Brussels Times