Gold continues to attract investors following a promising start to 2020.



According to new figures, reported by Begla, the price per ounce (31.1 grams) reached $1,605 on Wednesday, close to its March 2013 level.

This surge in investor fever for the precious metal has been linked to the coronavirus epidemic and its negative consequences for the global economy.

Silver added 1% and platinum gained 2.3% today.

