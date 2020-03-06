 
Coronavirus: first suspected case in Costa Rica
Friday, 06 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: first suspected case in Costa Rica

    Friday, 06 March 2020
    In Latin America, the number of cases rose to 35 in six countries, with Brazil increasing its diagnosis to eight patients. Credit: Creative Commons

    Costa Rican authorities have reported that a first suspected case of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) infection had been registered in the country. The patient was returning from a trip to Italy and Tunisia.

    The Minister of Health said the 52-year-old returned from a stay on 29 February without symptoms. In Central America, Mexico recorded its first case of coronavirus in the capital Mexico City at the end of February.

    In Latin America, the number of cases rose to 35 in six countries, with Brazil increasing its diagnosis to eight patients.

    The Brussels Times

