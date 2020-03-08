 
Coronavirus: Chinese exports drop dramatically
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Chinese exports drop dramatically...
Coronavirus hits 200 cases in Belgium...
Three Saudi princes arrested...
New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant...
Britons in Europe feel confused and abandoned...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Chinese exports drop dramatically
    Coronavirus hits 200 cases in Belgium
    Three Saudi princes arrested
    New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant shelter
    Britons in Europe feel confused and abandoned
    Pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians, say the Flemish
    International Women’s Rights Day, and women in Belgium demonstrate
    EU-Turkish asylum and immigration agreement “dead”
    Letting students sleep late gives improved results
    Brussels’ Leopold-II tunnel will be renamed after a woman
    Coronavirus: 169 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Women drivers have fewer accidents and get fewer tickets
    Customs raid night shops, all but one breaking the law
    Coronavirus: Eurovision organisers explore alternatives for this year’s contest
    EU battling migration crisis with Turkey on two fronts
    This winter was Europe’s hottest ever
    Flemish company develops own mouth masks following shortage
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines launches flexible rebooking options
    Blokker unions call for clarity on fraud accusations against new owner
    Coronavirus: shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange drop over 3%
    View more

    Coronavirus: Chinese exports drop dramatically

    Sunday, 08 March 2020
    © Belga

    Chinese exports fell 17.2% in January and February (compared to 2019), Chinese customs announced on Saturday. 

    The drop has been attributed to the new Coronavirus epidemic which has paralysed the country’s economy. 

    It’s the biggest decrease in exports the Asian powerhouse has suffered since February 2019, when it was in the middle of a trade war with the United States, and worse than the 16% average predicted by economists consulted by the Bloomberg agency. 

    The long Lunar New Year’s holiday, which fell on January the 25th, was extended until the 10th of February throughout most of the country to try and limit the spread of the epidemic. But the return to work has remained extremely fragmented ever since, with most factories struggling to start production again. 

    Drastic quarantine measures and persistent traffic restrictions are making it complicated for workers to go back to work, which then affects the supply chains. Merchandise transportation also remains extremely disrupted.

    Another sign of the drop in demand, Chinese customs also revealed imports have dropped by 4% for the first two months of the year. Most factories are almost at a standstill and many workers are stuck at home. 

    Chinese customs added that the country’s external trade surplus with the United States has logically dropped by 40% for January and February, due to the fall in Chinese imports. 

    The Chinese external trade surplus with the United States fell to 25.4 billion dollars (22.5 billion euros) for the first two months of the year, compared to 42 billion euros in 2019. This trade surplus has been a thorn in the side of the Trump administration and was at the heart of the trade war between China and the US. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job