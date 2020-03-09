 
Coronavirus detected at NATO Brussels HQ
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 March, 2020
Latest News:
Famous Belgian lawyer does not hire women because...
Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at...
Coronavirus detected at NATO Brussels HQ...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 239 confirmed cases...
Brussels’ Women’s Day march tainted by police violence...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Famous Belgian lawyer does not hire women because of #MeToo
    Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at Women’s Day march
    Coronavirus detected at NATO Brussels HQ
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 239 confirmed cases
    Brussels’ Women’s Day march tainted by police violence reports
    Affordable Art Fair returns to Brussels
    Protests against Sunday shopping held in Brussels
    First case of coronavirus in UCLouvain
    Coronavirus spread ‘limited’ in Belgium for now, say health authorities
    Federal government: Is this the day for a breakthrough?
    European School closes for two days due to infected parent
    First hybrid cats authorised as pets in Brussels region
    Coronavirus: GPs call for Crisis Commission
    Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury holiday
    EU auditors: No step-change in urban mobility despite EU funding
    Italy-style mass quarantine “makes little sense” for Belgium
    Belgium at forefront on ‘sustainable investments’
    Brussels low-emissions vehicle zone could be against the law
    Coronavirus: Chinese exports drop dramatically
    Coronavirus hits 200 cases in Belgium
    View more

    Coronavirus detected at NATO Brussels HQ

    Monday, 09 March 2020
    the total number of infections in Belgium since the beginning of the epidemic is 239. Credit: Belga

    A NATO staff member, working at the headquarters in Brussels, has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus after returning from a holiday in northern Italy, the organisation announced in a statement on Monday.

    The employee in question has been at home in isolation since the onset of fever symptoms late last week. This is the first case of infection at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, a spokesperson confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    Colleagues who have been in contact with the infected person have been warned. Staff at NATO headquarters have also been informed, the organisation said, saying it is “monitoring the situation closely” and “taking all necessary measures”.

    Related News

    Preventive measures have already been taken to guarantee the safety of staff and visitors. Specifically, this involves the temporary suspension of travel to certain regions, encouraging staff to work from home and temporary suspension of group visits to headquarters.

    “We remain in close contact with the Belgian government,” NATO concludes in a press release. “We have extensive measures and plans with regard to the continuity of operations so that the essential work can continue.”

    Coronavirus in Belgium

    Belgium’s FPS Public Health announced on Monday that 39 new people have tested positive for the virus.

    On 8 March, the National Reference Laboratory network tested 334 samples, of which 39 tested positive for the virus.

    22 of the newly infected people live in Flanders, 10 in Wallonia in 7 in Brussels, bringing the total number of infections in Belgium since the beginning of the epidemic to 239.

    The first case at UCLouvain

    An assistant of the faculty of bio-engineering of UCLouvain has also tested positive for Covid-19 after having been in contact with people recently returned from Italy, the university said Monday morning in a press release.

    The person is well and was isolated as soon as the first symptoms appeared, the university said, saying it has taken measures to limit the spread of the virus.

    A follow-up is being carried out with the employees who have been in contact with the person who tested positive.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job