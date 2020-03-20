 
Coronavirus: EU auditors keep on working while adapting to the crisis
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: why can newspaper stores remain open in...
Drug-dealing fishmongers sentenced to eight years...
Coronavirus afterparties scheduled across Europe...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 2,257 confirmed cases...
Coronavirus: New guidelines on EU passenger rights...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 March 2020
    Coronavirus: why can newspaper stores remain open in Belgium?
    Drug-dealing fishmongers sentenced to eight years
    Coronavirus afterparties scheduled across Europe
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 2,257 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: New guidelines on EU passenger rights
    Coronavirus: EU auditors keep on working while adapting to the crisis
    Oil prices continue to recover
    International Day of Happiness: here’s some good pandemic news
    Coronavirus: Belgian provinces tighten control at Dutch, French borders
    Brussels Airport should close if it cannot enforce social distancing, Van Ranst says
    Marc Van Ranst: Epidemic could last ten weeks
    Coronavirus: A threat to democracy in Europe?
    Coronavirus: More deaths in Italy than in China
    Coronavirus: EU asks Netflix to chill
    Health Minister Maggie De Block to only communicate online
    ‘Train service of national interest’: SNCB to scrap most trains
    Brussels Airport to send staff on temporary unemployment
    Coronavirus: Brussels temporarily suspends fines for LEZ
    Coronavirus: only outings of people living together ‘tolerated’ during lockdown
    BPost suspends mail to non-EU destinations
    View more

    Coronavirus: EU auditors keep on working while adapting to the crisis

    Friday, 20 March 2020
    ECA-President-Klaus-Heiner-Lehne, credit: ECA

    The European Court of Auditors (ECA) stated today that it has taken the necessary steps to be able to continue providing an effective public audit service in the EU, as far as this is possible in these challenging times.

    The EU watchdog writes that the COVID-19 pandemic requires everyone to adapt. This also applies to the EU institutions and bodies.

    Starting last week, ECA took precautionary measures and curtailed the presence of people on the premises to a strict minimum, cancelling all professional travel and postponing internal events and activities. All staff – except those in critical functions – now work from home.

    Special remote-work procedures have been put in place to allow the decision-making process of the College of ECA Members to continue. On Thursday, ECA President Klaus-Heiner Lehne thanked those who remain on site, allowing their other colleagues to maintain the institution’s core activities with a minimum of disruption.

    This might not be the time to criticize the EU institutions that are doing their best in an evolving situation which falls under the competency of the member states. Once the crisis is over, or already now, ECA will have to consider examining any shortcomings on EU level in the response to the coronavirus crisis.

    Asked by The Brussels Times about any plans to audit the decision-making process in the EU, a spokesperson replied that ECA plans its work on a multiannual and annual basis. Every year, the ECA establishes a work programme for the coming year, which includes the list of priority audit tasks. The work programme for 2021 will be published this autumn.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job