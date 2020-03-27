Coronavirus: Northern Italy hasn’t peaked yet...

The situation remains critical in the province’s six hospitals, according to Tersalvi. The intensive care units in these institutions are full, the limit is reached. General medicine is lightening the load somewhat, with many less affected patients now being cared for at home. “It helps,” said Tersalvi.
“It is not yet possible to say exactly what mistakes were made in the early stages of managing this crisis in northern Italy,” he said. The Italian population is rather old and it is this part of the population that is particularly exposed to Covid-19, it is said. “This has caused a lot of problems and cost many lives”.