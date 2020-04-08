 
EU science chief quits over ‘disappointing European response to Covid-19’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
Latest News:
EU science chief quits over ‘disappointing European response...
Belgium in Brief: ‘Too Early’ To Loosen Lockdowns...
Brussels considers new use for air raid shelter...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23,403 confirmed cases...
‘Too early’ to undo coronavirus lockdowns, says WHO...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    EU science chief quits over ‘disappointing European response to Covid-19’
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Too Early’ To Loosen Lockdowns
    Brussels considers new use for air raid shelter under flea market
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23,403 confirmed cases
    ‘Too early’ to undo coronavirus lockdowns, says WHO Europe boss
    Coronavirus: no European financial deal yet
    Coronavirus: Belgium restarts services for asylum seekers
    Coronavirus: Belgian fries begin to suffer
    Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its history’
    Despite coronavirus, pharmacies are dispensing less medicine
    Coronavirus: Germany keeps Belgian and Dutch borders open
    Temporarily unemployed because of coronavirus: What now?
    Brussels Airlines flights could be reduced in the long term
    Over 30% of Belgian SMEs may not survive coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium pours €5 million into efforts to fast-track vaccine
    Coronavirus: Brussels plans to restart construction
    Belgium receives 1.6 million mouth masks ‘of good quality’
    ‘Too early’ for Belgium to loosen coronavirus lockdown, government task force warns
    View more

    EU science chief quits over ‘disappointing European response to Covid-19’

    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Credit: World Economic Forum (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

    The President of the European Research Council (ERC), Mauro Ferrari, unexpectedly resigned after his proposal to set up a large-scale scientific programme to fight the new coronavirus (Covid-19) was rejected by the European Union.

    “I have been extremely disappointed by the European response to Covid-19,” Ferrari said in a statement to the Financial Times, pointing to the complete absence of coordination of health care policies, and the recurrent opposition to cohesive financial support initiatives, among others.

    “I am afraid that I have seen enough of both the governance of science, and the political operations at the European Union,” he said, adding that he had “lost faith in the system itself.”

    Related News:

     

    His proposal to establish a special programme to combat the coronavirus was unanimously rejected by the ERC’s governing body, according to Ferrari, “without even considering what shape or form it may take, and to such an extent that my presidency became fully opposed by them, in every respect.”

    The rejection, according to Ferrari, was based on the notion that the ERC funds “Bottom-Up” research, meaning “it does not specify focus areas or funding objectives, nor does it consider beneficial impact on society as a funding criterion.”

    Ferrari is an Italian-American expert in nano-medicine and took office as the ERC’s President on 1 January 2020, after he was appointed seven months earlier in May 2019. He submitted his resignation, after four months of presidency, to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday afternoon.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job