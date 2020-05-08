The power of words in China – EU relations

The publication of an EU article on the anniversary of EU-China relations has caused embarrassment in Brussels. The European Commission admitted today that the way how it was published was not the right decision.

The article was an op-ed on the 45st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the European Economic Community, the predecessor of the European Union, which paved the way for a new chapter in China-EU relations.

The article was jointly written by the EU Ambassador to China and the Ambassadors of the 27 EU Member States for publication in China Daily and People’s Daily.

In the article, the ambassadors celebrate the date as an “important milestone in an ever more important relationship between our union of 27 European states and China”.

Partners in all areas

“We cooperate in more areas than ever before, including political, economic, financial, scientific, educational and cultural. We both have obvious shared interests in the peaceful resolution of global conflicts, climate change mitigation, sustainable development, food and energy security, nuclear non-proliferation and social justice.”

They added that, “While we have our differences, notably on human rights, our partnership has become mature enough to allow frank discussion on these issues. We both see merits in upholding and defending multilateralism, with the UN and WTO at its core.”

The annual EU-China summit, which was originally due to take place in Beijing in March, and plans for a special summit of leaders of EU Member States and China in Leipzig in September, have been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis but are on track according to the article.

The coronavirus should be seen as the world’s common challenge, says the article. “It is clear that a global pandemic requires a global response.”

The article underlines the cooperation between China and EU during the crisis. “The EU supported China when it was overwhelmed by the outbreak at the beginning of the year, with large donations of much-needed equipment. And now China is returning that support when Europe is in a time of need. That is how true partners act.”

Unedited version

But 15 words, in bold in the following paragraph, caused a controversy, and were deleted at the request of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“As recently as mid-January, the year 2020 had been hailed as a crucial one for EU-China relations, with numerous high-level meetings aimed at deepening EU-China cooperation. But the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, and its subsequent spread to the rest of the world over the past three months, has meant that our pre-existing plans have been temporarily side-tracked as both the EU.”

An explanation published today (8 May) at the website of the EU delegation to China includes the word “censorship” in the link. The delegation writes that the words were deleted at the request of the Chinese Ministry despite its objections. The delegation has published the unedited article on its website and it has also been distributed to Chinese media.

A Commission spokesperson added at the virtual press briefings in Brussels that the decision of the EU ambassador, an experienced diplomat and expert on China, to accept the deletion of the words was taken without consultation with headquarters and “with considerable reluctance and under time pressure.”

Why the deleted words caused such a dispute is not clear. The chief spokesperson of the Commission said today that the EU ambassador could have shown better judgement. His statement might refer to the decision in the first place to accept the deletion or the decision afterwards to publish the unedited version as an example of “censorship”, inconsistent with EU’s fundamental values.

Public diplomacy

A webinar on Wednesday (6 May) arranged by the EU-China Centre in Brussels was devoted to Asia in general and China in particular and addressed the question what implications the crisis will have for the EU.

Professor Kishore Mahbubani, a Singaporean academic and former diplomat, reminded that the battle against the coronavirus is not over yet. “It would be unwise at this stage, when most countries are focusing on recovering from the crisis, to make any definite predictions.”

That said, he feared a backlash against globalisation in the US but was convinced that China will continue to be engaged with the rest of world. He warned against the politicized blame-game in the wake of the crisis. “The first rule in public diplomacy is that you don’t insult a great power.”

In his view, East – Asian countries have done relatively well in coping with the outbreak of the pandemic, using the same tools of Western medicine as in Europe. “China conveyed information about the outbreak quite early. By shutting down a whole province, it also sent a strong signal to the rest of the world about how serious the situation was.”

He was worried about a deterioration in China – US relations following president Trump’s policy of blaming the outbreak on China. “In the coming elections, the two candidates (Biden and Trump) will outdo each-other in anti-Chinese rhetoric.” In contrast, EU and China share common interests and it’s time for them to cooperate more.

M. Apelblat

The Brussels Times