European Council President Charles Michel doesn’t expect a conclusion on the EU budget for 2021-2027 or the post-coronavirus recovery fund on 19 June, he said on Wednesday.

EU Heads of State and Government will meet by videoconference on that day.

“This will be an excellent preparation for a forthcoming summit at a later date, which should if possible be a physical meeting,” Michel said.

Related Articles

Michel resumed his consultations with the leaders of the EU Member States in recent days, following the proposals for a multi-annual budget and recovery plan put forward by the European Commission last Wednesday.

Once all Member States have agreed on the multi-annual budget and the recovery plan, negotiations will still have to take place with the European Parliament, the EU’s other co-legislator.

The Brussels Times