    European Commission pledges €300 million for global vaccine access

    Thursday, 04 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission is pledging €300 million to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Commission announced on Thursday.

    Gavi is a Swiss-based global public-private partnership aiming to improve access to vaccines in poor countries.

    “It will help immunise 300 million children around the world and finance vaccine stockpiles to shield against outbreaks of infectious diseases,” the Commission said in a press release.

    “Vaccines can only save lives if everyone who needs them can access them, especially in the most vulnerable communities and regions of the world,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    “Building up immunisation systems is a fundamental part of the work the EU does with partner countries and Gavi to strengthen health systems, which will be more important than ever on our road to recovery” from coronavirus said Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen.

    The money would come from “the EU’s new Multiannual Financial Framework and in particular the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI),” the Commission indicated.

    This framework still needs to be negotiated by EU Member States and the Parliament, and then adopted, which means the pledge is currently no more than that.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times