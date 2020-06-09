EU could propose European candidate for WTO leadership
Credit: Belga
A majority of EU Member States are in favour of putting forward a single European candidate for the position of Managing Director for the World Trade Organisation (WTO), EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said on Tuesday.
Current Managing Director Roberto Azevedo announced last month that he would step down on 31 August, one year before the end of his second term. The procedure for the appointment of a new managing director was launched on Monday.
Speculation regarding possible candidates has begun, and the topic was on the menu on Tuesday at a videoconference meeting of EU foreign ministers on trade.