 
United Kingdom will start customs controls on 1 January 2021
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 12 June, 2020
Latest News:
United Kingdom will start customs controls on 1...
Belgium ‘deeply concerned’ over US sanctions on International...
Flanders will organise discrimination ‘field tests’ ...
Coronavirus: 108 new infections, 32 hospital admissions in...
Leopold II bust pulled from pedestal in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 12 June 2020
    United Kingdom will start customs controls on 1 January 2021
    Belgium ‘deeply concerned’ over US sanctions on International Criminal Court
    Flanders will organise discrimination ‘field tests’ 
    Coronavirus: 108 new infections, 32 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Leopold II bust pulled from pedestal in Brussels
    Ixelles’ Saint-Boniface square will become permanently pedestrian
    Brussels Airlines deal stumbles over penalty system
    Belgium in Brief: Police in Focus
    Belgium stops holding weekly coronavirus press conferences
    Probe launched after Brussels cop seen kneeling on teen’s neck
    Good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgian party leader calls on king to speak out on colonial past
    ‘The pandemic is not over,’ warns EU agency
    Fake taxi driver facing 10 years in jail after nine rape accusations
    ‘Shock’ at Brussels cop seen kneeling on teenager’s neck after BLM protest
    Short-term sickness absenteeism halved due to teleworking
    Belfius and Proximus sign up for digital partnership
    EU steps up its response to disinformation around the pandemic
    Nearly 1,700 investigations into temporary unemployment fraud
    Elon Musk responds to Belgian’s Tesla swerving to avoid wild boar
    View more

    United Kingdom will start customs controls on 1 January 2021

    Friday, 12 June 2020
    Credit: dannyman (CC SA-BY 2.0)

    The United Kingdom will start phased customs controls for goods coming from the European Union on 1 January 2021, the British Embassy in Brussels announced.

    On Friday, the UK has formally informed the EU that it does not wish to extend the transitional period, which was set to end at the end of 2020, after Brexit. No agreement on future relations between the two has been reached yet.

    The UK has taken a decision on customs controls, according to Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove. Goods exported from the EU will be subject to customs controls and import duties from 2021.

    However, these will be phased in to give businesses affected by the coronavirus more time to prepare.

    From 1 January 2021, traders importing standard goods will have to meet some basic requirements, such as keeping lists of everything they have imported.

    They will then have up to six months to file a declaration. Import duties will have to be paid on all goods, but payment can be postponed until the declaration has been made.

    From April 2021, all products of animal origin (such as meat, pet food, honey, milk and eggs) and plants must be registered in advance. Specific documents will also be required for the export of these goods.

    From July 2021, all traders will have to declare and pay import duties immediately at the time of import.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times