 
Belgium wants strong role of hydrogen in EU climate policy
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium wants strong role of hydrogen in EU...
17-year-old girl arrested for looting after BLM protest...
Coronavirus: Belgium’s interior minister asks mayors to limit...
Brussels Airport expects over 1 million passengers this...
Webshop launched for products by workers with a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 June 2020
    Belgium wants strong role of hydrogen in EU climate policy
    17-year-old girl arrested for looting after BLM protest
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s interior minister asks mayors to limit right to protest
    Brussels Airport expects over 1 million passengers this summer
    Webshop launched for products by workers with a disability
    First passenger with coronavirus symptoms refused at Brussels Airport
    Thalys returns to Germany as borders reopen
    Belgium in Brief: The Borders Reopen
    First post lockdown flight takes off from Brussels Airport
    Wanted cat Lee is on his way to Peru
    Refunds now possible for cancelled TUI flights
    Coronavirus possibly caused a million deaths in 1890, says Marc Van Ranst
    Paedophile priest found free in Switzerland after conviction in Belgium
    Wilmès faces Belgium’s government formation puzzle
    Coronavirus: 71 new infections, 17 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Over 190 new infections registered in Germany
    Face mask distribution: when and how?
    ‘Crook’: Julius Caesar statue vandalized in Flanders
    Looting: 23 people arrested in Brussels
    Belgians can travel in Europe from Monday
    View more

    Belgium wants strong role of hydrogen in EU climate policy

    Monday, 15 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium and six other European countries want to launch a European strategy to strengthen the role of hydrogen in the fight against global warming, they said in a joint declaration.

    France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Austria circulated the declaration at a virtual meeting of the energy ministers of the Member States met virtually on Monday.

    Hydrogen from renewable sources can be an important element in limiting harmful emissions from transport and industry, the seven countries stressed.

    Related Articles

     

    One of the topics put on the table by Croatia (which holds the rotating EU Presidency in the first half of the year) was support for innovative technological solutions in the energy sector through the European recovery plan.

    The seven countries have already been working together for some time in the framework of the so-called “Pentalateral Energy Forum”. Portugal and Bulgaria reportedly also support the initiative.

    Sustainable hydrogen “is the missing link in the energy transition, in sectors such as industry and transport,” according to Dutch Climate Minister Eric Wiebes. “But this means moving to a different scale and reducing the costs of clean hydrogen.”

    The countries involved want the Commission to define a strategy, with legislative proposals and targets for 2030 and beyond.

    The Commission had already announced a Clean Hydrogen Alliance, following the example of a partnership project of several countries to develop batteries for electric cars.

    The Commission has made the climate one of its flagship priorities for the EU, with the goal of a “carbon neutral” EU by 2050.

    The Brussels Times