 
EU creates special committee for the fight against cancer
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 June, 2020
Latest News:
EU Commission in talks to reserve corona vaccines...
George Floyd mural inaugurated in Brussels...
EU creates special committee for the fight against...
Belgium in Brief: Watching The Sky – Or...
Corona study: more handshakes, more kissing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 June 2020
    EU Commission in talks to reserve corona vaccines from Johnson & Johnson
    George Floyd mural inaugurated in Brussels
    EU creates special committee for the fight against cancer
    Belgium in Brief: Watching The Sky – Or The Runway
    Corona study: more handshakes, more kissing
    Coronavirus: Belgian car sector could take four years to recover
    Top health officials spar over Belgium’s coronavirus ranking
    Lufthansa could drop Brussels Airlines: workers ‘will not panic’
    Coronavirus: 128 new infections, trends continue to decline
    Belgium gets defensive over Economist’s ‘worst Covid response’ claim
    Exit strategy: Flemish universities present worst-case scenario
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Brussels officials struggle to tow a burned-out truck
    Belgium backs rail travel as an alternative to flying in Europe
    Lufthansa could let Brussels Airlines go bankrupt: reports
    Police will demonstrate today against accusations of racism
    Ryanair relaunches flights from Charleroi Airport
    Coronavirus: ‘mild’ infection still causes health issues after months
    Sustainable investment: European Parliament develops legal framework
    EU vaccines strategy steps up actions by member states
    View more

    EU creates special committee for the fight against cancer

    Friday, 19 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Parliament on Thursday approved the creation of a special committee focussing on the fight against cancer.

    Cancer kills 1.3 million Europeans every year and remains the second leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease.

    The committee was approved with 651 votes in favour, 18 against and eight abstentions.

    Related Articles

     

    Its tasks will include assessing opportunities for action at an EU level, identifying legislation and other measures that can help prevent and combat the disease, and examining how best to support research.

    The European Parliament can set up special committees to deal with special specific issues. They have a term of 12 months which can be extended. 

    The list of members of the special committee on the fight against cancer will be announced at a forthcoming plenary session.

    “We know that at least four out of ten cancers can be prevented”, stressed Belgian MEP Petra De Sutter, who has a doctorate in biomedical sciences.

    De Sutter stressed the need to ban substances that cause cancer and to better regulate the food and tobacco industries.

    The European Commission is due to present its plan to fight cancer before the end of the year.

    Several other special committees were approved on Thursday. One deals with foreign interference in the democratic processes of the EU, and another will look into artificial intelligence (AI) and propose a road map including EU targets in this field.

    The Brussels Times