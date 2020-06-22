 
EU worsens for gender equality, says Eurostat
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 June, 2020
Latest News:
EU worsens for gender equality, says Eurostat...
Time to consider restarting nightlife, says hospitality sector...
Wear your face mask, lockdown exit expert says...
Coronavirus ‘continues to accelerate’, WHO leader warns...
Temperature will climb to 30 degrees this week...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 June 2020
    EU worsens for gender equality, says Eurostat
    Time to consider restarting nightlife, says hospitality sector
    Wear your face mask, lockdown exit expert says
    Coronavirus ‘continues to accelerate’, WHO leader warns
    Temperature will climb to 30 degrees this week
    Brussels should erect monument to victims of colonisation, says Minister
    71% of Belgians favour new lockdown if virus surges again
    Belgium’s National Security Council will discuss next phase on Wednesday
    Vandals write ‘death to whites’ on Zaventem town hall
    Maggie De Block won’t resign: ‘it’s not the time to run away’
    Coronavirus: new infections now ‘most important parameter’
    Belgium in Brief: Why There Were No Figures Today
    Bankruptcy to Nationalisation: 5 possible futures for Brussels Airlines
    Brussels police to double down on enforcing gathering ban
    Racism most reported form of discrimination in 2019
    Diesel prices to rise on Tuesday
    Voluntary doctors set up Brussels’ first Covid-19 testing centre
    Germany faces another rise in coronavirus infections
    Aalst Carnival: can you laugh at everything?
    Airlines ground several Charleroi flights over border restrictions
    View more

    EU worsens for gender equality, says Eurostat

    Monday, 22 June 2020
    A march for women's rights. Credit: Belga

    The European Union has made only moderate progress on most of the United Nations sustainable development objectives, according to a Eurostat report published on Monday.

    There was even a loss of ground in terms of gender equality, according to the report, and progress on climate action has stagnated.

    While women occupy more seats in parliaments and more top positions in companies, the EU scored a deficit on almost all other indicators.

    Related Articles

     

    More men than women leave school early, and women are still at a disadvantage on the labour market. There is still a 15% pay gap between men and women. Moreover, female employment is stagnating.

    “More and more women are not active because they have care responsibilities,” Gentiloni indicated.

    The statistics used by Eurostat were from before the coronavirus outbreak. “We need to study whether the lockdown has worsened the gender equality situation,” Gentiloni said. Whatever the outcome, the topic should be more prominent in the annual socio-economic recommendations to the Member States, according to Gentiloni.

    As for the climate, while the EU wants to be the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, it is advancing less than before. Greenhouse gas emissions fell by 20.6% between 2003 and 2018 compared to 1990, but only reduced by 2.7% between 2013 and 2018, which is far too little to achieve a 40% reduction by 2030.

    The European Union continues to take a leading role, but the results are insufficient,” said euro commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. The statistics should encourage the European Commission to push the European Green Deal and sharpen its goal to reduce emissions by 50 or even 55% by 2030.

    Meanwhile, “strong” progress was reportedly made for the goal of “peace, justice and strong institutions,” and there was “good” progress on poverty reduction, health and well-being, decent work and economic growth. On eight other objectives, progress was reportedly moderate.

    The UN’s goals were set in 2015 and are to be achieved by 2030.

    The Brussels Times