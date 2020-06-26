The Rock and Von der Leyen join forces to fight the coronavirus

On Saturday 27 June, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will co-host a concert to mobilise funding for coronavirus vaccines.

The aim of ‘Global Goal: Unite for our Future – the Concert’ is to mobilise additional funding to develop and deploy coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatments, so everyone who needs vaccines can access them.

The concert will be co-hosted by actor Dwayne Johnson and President Von der Leyen, and will include performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, and Christine and the Queens, among others.

“Artists have the power to inspire change,” said Von der Leyen in a press release. “They use their talents to serve great causes. On 27 June, at the ‘Global Goal: Unite for our Future’ Summit and Concert, artists, scientists and world leaders will speak with one voice, in a true and rare moment of global unity,” she added.

A pledging summit, also hosted by Von der Leyen, will start at 3:00 PM CET and will include appearances from world leaders, as well as international advocates, artists and activists.

The event will air on broadcasters across the globe as well as on the European Commission’s social media accounts. The summit will be streamed on Global Goal Unite’s website and on the same social media accounts.

You can check where to watch the concert in your country here and listen to the Spotify playlist. It will also be live-streamed on the Coronavirus Global Response website and on global platforms including Apple Music & the Apple TV app, Beats 1, Brut, Deezer, Insight TV, NBC News Now, The Roku Channel, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Vodafone and Vodafone TV, Vogue Paris, Yahoo! and YouTube.

“They will commit to helping the world end coronavirus, while leaving no one behind. The European Union is fully committed to ensuring fair access to an affordable vaccine, as soon as possible, for everyone that needs it,” Von der Leyen said.

Other stars, such as Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Olivia Colman will also make appearances.

The campaign is part of the Coronavirus Global Response, the global action for universal access to affordable coronavirus vaccination, treatment and testing.

“The event will lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world,” Dwayne Johnson said. “This moment in history requires all of us, so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times