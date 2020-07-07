 
Toys considered the most dangerous products on the European market
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 July, 2020
Latest News:
Not wearing a mask on Belgian trains will...
WHO acknowledges that ‘evidence is emerging’ of airborne...
US invests $1.6 billion extra in vaccine research...
Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with coronavirus...
New anti-corruption plans presented in the European Parliament...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 July 2020
    Not wearing a mask on Belgian trains will be fined this summer
    WHO acknowledges that ‘evidence is emerging’ of airborne Covid-19 transmission
    US invests $1.6 billion extra in vaccine research
    Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with coronavirus
    New anti-corruption plans presented in the European Parliament
    Congolese President travels to Belgium on a ‘private visit’
    Police discover ‘hell-like’ torture site in Belgian-Dutch border
    World Chocolate Day: Belgium exports second-most chocolate in EU
    Toys considered the most dangerous products on the European market
    Overview: which countries tightened their coronavirus measures?
    Brussels square to be named after Brontë sisters
    ‘Arizona’ coalition emerges as Belgium’s latest hope for new government
    The United States considers banning popular app ‘TikTok’
    Kremlin promises to retaliate against UK sanctions
    Travellers cancelling trips to high-risk areas will not be refunded by airlines
    Belgium in Brief: Struggles To Quarantine High-risk Travellers
    Bus driver left brain dead after attack by ticketless passengers who refused to wear masks
    Belgian researchers study tears to replace conventional Covid-19 tests
    The price of diesel will increase from Wednesday
    Coronavirus: new hospitalisations decrease by 5% in Belgium
    View more

    Toys considered the most dangerous products on the European market

    Tuesday, 07 July 2020
    Toys are the most dangerous product on the European market. Credit: Belga

    Toys are the most dangerous category of products available on the European market, the European Rapid Alert System said on Tuesday.

    The European Rapid Alert System is a way for Member States to inform each other about potentially defective products.

    In 2019, the 31 European countries that have joined the system reported 2,243 dangerous products on their markets. These reports led to 4,477 consecutive actions, such as recall or destruction of the product, which is 10% more than in 2018.

    Related Articles

     

    Toys generated 29% of reports and can therefore be considered the most dangerous product category on the European market, followed by motorised machinery (23%) and household appliances (8%).

    In Belgium, a total of 49 notifications were issued in 2019. Toys were also the most-reported category (24%), followed by sports and leisure equipment (18%) and fireworks (16%). The main risks related to the reported products were injuries (19%), burns (18%) and fire (18%).

    “We are doing more than ever before to protect consumers from dangerous products and possible damage,” commented EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

    Since 2005, more than half of the reported products have come from China, one of the largest exporters to the European market.

    The Brussels Times