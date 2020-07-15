 
Luxembourg court could free Maddie McCann suspect tomorrow
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
Latest News:
SNCB introduces restrictions for free bicycles on trains...
New lockdown would not involve entire country, Belgium’s...
Sweden no longer a ‘red travel zone’ for...
National Security Council: Belgium will not further relax...
Belgium postpones decision on bringing back public to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 July 2020
    SNCB introduces restrictions for free bicycles on trains
    New lockdown would not involve entire country, Belgium’s Interior Minister says
    Sweden no longer a ‘red travel zone’ for Belgians
    National Security Council: Belgium will not further relax measures today
    Belgium postpones decision on bringing back public to sports events
    EU calls for increased flu vaccination ahead of second coronavirus wave
    World Cup final scheduled for December 2022
    Belgium in Brief: Has The Second Wave Started?
    Luxembourg court could free Maddie McCann suspect tomorrow
    Airlines beg passengers to take vouchers over refunds
    Struggling music industry to receive €2.5 million in EU funds
    Belgium ‘ready’ to take stricter measures if infections keep rising
    Money troubles postpone Brussels Airlines schedule expansion
    Apple and Ireland win their fight against a €13bn tax bill
    Lisbon’s partial reconfinement extended until end of July
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    Face masks could bring coronavirus under control within weeks
    18-year-old dies of coronavirus in Brussels
    Bpost resumes postal services to 26 blocked countries
    Relaxing lockdown measures: Will they or won’t they?
    View more
    Share article:

    Luxembourg court could free Maddie McCann suspect tomorrow

    Wednesday, 15 July 2020
    Christian Brückner, photographed by Italian police on his arrest in 2018. © Belga

    The prime suspect in the case of the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann in 2007 could be freed from custody tomorrow if a ruling by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg goes his way.

    Christian Brückner, aged (43) is contesting a European arrest warrant issued after he was arrested in Italy in 2018. He was extradited to Germany on the basis of the warrant, which mentions only a drugs conviction.

    However he was also convicted and sentenced to seven years for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz in Portugal in 2005 – the very same town from where Maddie went missing two years later.

    Brückner is known to have drifted around Portugal in a camper van at the time of Maddie’s disappearance, and to have a history of sex crimes, including the sexual assault of a six-year-old when he was still a teenager.

    The case before the court in Luxembourg concerns the very technical issue of the exact terms of the arrest warrant, which his lawyers claim make the warrant invalid.

    Because he is appealing the 2005 rape conviction, he has not started serving that sentence. If he is now illegally in custody, the court could decide to release him.

    Hans-Christian Wolters is the prosecutor for Braunschweig in Germany, where Brückner is currently in custody under the warrant. He firmly believes Brückner is responsible for Maddie’s disappearance, and that he knows what became of her later.

    But the suspect is refusing to cooperate, and the warrant is all Wolters has to keep him in custody.

    Of course we want to keep our suspect behind bars, so we can interrogate him immediately under indictment,” said Wolters. “But there is no point endlessly stretching the investigation. One day we will have to being an end to it.”

    Wolters and his team fear that if the Luxembourg court frees Brückner, he will flee and be unable to be interrogated further, leaving the investigators and Maddie’s family none the wiser as to the fate of the child.

    In Portugal, meanwhile, police are searching wells in the area of Praia de Luz, as well as the vicinity of the beach at nearby Boca do Rio, where Brückner was camping with his van at the time Maddie went missing.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times