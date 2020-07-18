 
Data transfer: the US ‘deeply disappointed’ by EU decision
Saturday, 18 July, 2020
    © Belga

    The United States government said it was “deeply disappointed” by the European Court of Justice decision invalidating a crucial mechanism allowing the transfer of personal data between the European Union and the United States, in a statement from the Department of Commerce.

    “The Court of Justice invalidates Decision 2016/1250 on the adequacy of the protection provided by the EU-US Data Protection Shield,” ECJ stated in a press release on Thursday.

    Washington will continue to work with the European Commission, and is studying the court ruling in detail to understand all of its concrete effects, Wilbur Ross, the US Secretary of Commerce said.

    “We have been and will remain in close contact with the European Commission and European Data Protection Board on this matter and hope to be able to limit the negative consequences to the $7.1 trillion transatlantic economic relationship that is so vital to our respective citizens, companies, and governments. Data flows are essential not just to tech companies – but to businesses of all sizes in every sector.”

    “As our economies continue their post COVID-19 recovery, it is critical that companies – including the 5,300+ current Privacy Shield participants – be able to transfer data without interruption, consistent with the strong protections offered by Privacy Shield,” Ross added.

