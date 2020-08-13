   
Coronavirus vaccines: European Commission concludes discussions with Janssen Pharmaceutica
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 13 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus vaccines: European Commission concludes discussions with Janssen...
Man arrested after returning from red zone and...
Coronavirus: four Brussels municipalities among ten worst-hit in...
‘Half of people without mask’: Brussels residents tired...
Erdogan accuses Macron of ‘colonialism’ and ‘spectacle’ in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 13 August 2020
    Coronavirus vaccines: European Commission concludes discussions with Janssen Pharmaceutica
    Man arrested after returning from red zone and going back straight to work
    Coronavirus: four Brussels municipalities among ten worst-hit in Belgium
    ‘Half of people without mask’: Brussels residents tired of coronavirus rules
    Erdogan accuses Macron of ‘colonialism’ and ‘spectacle’ in Lebanon
    Coronavirus: experts split over obligatory mask
    Appeals against Antwerp’s strict coronavirus measures rejected
    UEFA president counts on full football stadiums for Euro 2021
    Heat ‘probably’ causes sudden peak in Belgian coronavirus deaths
    Denmark introduces travel restrictions for Belgium
    Storm warning issued in Belgium
    Increasing number of illegal disinfectants and gels circulate in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: A Storm Is Coming
    Meal cheques valid for food only from September
    EU aid arrives in Beirut hit by explosion
    Belgium breaks own record of warmest week in recorded history
    Coronavirus tests will be possible at Brussels Airport from September
    Kim Clijsters: ‘I still have good tennis left in me’
    Teen cyclist run over by coastal tram ‘miraculously’ survives
    First Belgian-grown melons hit the shops
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus vaccines: European Commission concludes discussions with Janssen Pharmaceutica

    Thursday, 13 August 2020

    After having held discussions with the Sanofi-GSK pharmaceutical duo, the European Commission announced on Thursday that it had also concluded initial discussions with Janssen Pharmaceutica, the Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

    The talks aim to reach a possible advance purchase contract that would guarantee EU member states a certain number of vaccine doses, in case the company manages to create an effective vaccine against the new coronavirus.

    In parallel, the Commission also continues to discuss with other pharmaceutical companies which are trying to develop a vaccine. This is part of the commission’s so-called “vaccine strategy” unveiled in mid-June, to ensure that Europeans do not remain on the sidelines when an approved vaccine reaches the market.

    Concerns have been circulating, that the United States would try to monopolize potential future vaccine stocks.

    The commission has launched a sort of call for tenders to pharmaceutical companies, to centralize EU-level negotiations. While the commission is well aware that the successful development of a safe vaccine is not guaranteed, the idea is that the EU then agrees in advance to buy a certain number of doses at a pre-established price, with the producer promising to provide them, if their vaccine is validated and safe.

    The Commission is financing part of the initial costs, but it will ultimately be down to each Member State to pay for the number of doses needed, based on the size of their populations.

    With GSK-Sanofi, the Commission has agreed on a contractual framework allowing for the possible purchase of 300 million doses. With Johnson & Johnson, the Commission discusses a possible contract for 200 million doses, with the possibility of an additional 200 million in a second step.

    The EU’s “vaccine strategy” specifies that it wants to ensure a large-scale availability of a vaccine for all Europeans in a time-frame of within a year to a year and a half.

    The Brussels Times