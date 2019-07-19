 
Worried at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, some Tories consider rushing Elizabeth II to Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 July, 2019
Latest News:
Thunderstorms alert all day Saturday...
Trump believes Boris Johnson will “do a great...
Worried at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit,...
Critics query Francken’s mastery of his mother tongue...
Belgian champion quits Tour de France after serious...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 July 2019
    Thunderstorms alert all day Saturday
    Trump believes Boris Johnson will “do a great job” as PM
    Worried at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, some Tories consider rushing Elizabeth II to Brussels
    Critics query Francken’s mastery of his mother tongue after he questions Ben Hamou’s Dutch skills
    Belgian champion quits Tour de France after serious crash
    Heavy traffic congestion on Europe’s roads
    Taxi drivers in Flanders will have to know Dutch
    Alcohol, drugs, medication and fatigue: main dangers on highway
    Belgium’s mobility minister critical of Brussels new mobility plan
    Belgium’s King Philippe is Europe’s ‘poorest’ monarch
    Extreme heat warning activated in Belgium
    Positive results in trial for shorter maternity stay in Belgian hospitals
    Found cap uncovers new trace in case of missing Belgian backpacker
    Petrol prices slightly decrease
    EU forces car industry to produce electric vehicles
    One injured after building collapses in Molenbeek
    Human remains unearthed in first-ever excavations of Waterloo battlegrounds
    Turkey commemorates traumatic coup attempt amid tensions with EU
    Parades, fireworks and ball dance for Belgium’s national holiday weekend
    Belgium sends microbe experiment to International Space Station
    View more

    Worried at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, some Tories consider rushing Elizabeth II to Brussels

    Friday, 19 July 2019
    © Belga

    Sending Queen Elizabeth II to Brussels to avert a no-deal Brexit? That scenario has all the makings of an April Fool’s gag but, according to the BBC, it was raised by British Conservatives fearful that the next Prime Minister might circumvent Parliament and whisk the UK out of the EU at all cost.

    The scenario was mentioned on Thursday night on the BBC’s “Newsnight” programme. Some rebel Tories are so afraid that Boris Johnson, tipped to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister, might disregard Parliament’s opposition to a hard Brexit that they have gone so far as to imagine such a solution: that Parliament would “humbly” ask Elizabeth II to represent the UK at the EU summit in Brussels.

    Tradition requires the Queen to remain above the political arena, but in this extreme scenario, the 93-year-old sovereign would go in person to Brussels to lodge a new request for a postponement of the British exit. The current deadline for the pull-out is 31 October.

    There is little doubt that the floating of this scenario is more a way of stepping up the pressure on the incoming Prime Minister than a real will to have the Queen head to Brussels on the Eurostar, the BBC commented.

    It also reflects the feverish political climate in London and the determination of some political leaders to avoid a no-deal.

    On a more rational level, British legislators on Thursday approved an amendment preventing the next Prime Minister from suspending Parliament to implement a hard Brexit without the legislators having an opportunity to have their say.

    This was a clear message for Boris Johnson who has been stressing since his campaign began that the UK would leave the EU, deal or no deal.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job