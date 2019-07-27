 
Hard Brexit could mean Ireland’s reunification
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 27 July, 2019
Latest News:
Trump said Boris Johnson will be a ‘great’...
Hard Brexit could mean Ireland’s reunification...
Weather – Thunderstorms throughout Belgium...
European motorways are busy this week-end...
Strikes, protests cost Bekaert millions in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 27 July 2019
    Trump said Boris Johnson will be a ‘great’ PM!
    Hard Brexit could mean Ireland’s reunification
    Weather – Thunderstorms throughout Belgium
    European motorways are busy this week-end
    Strikes, protests cost Bekaert millions in Belgium
    Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation
    Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport plan
    Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs urge
    Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will fly back to Australia
    ‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten
    Federal party leaders to hold talks at the weekend
    Hottest day of heatwave prompts over 500 fire brigade interventions in Brussels
    E19 completely closed in direction towards Breda following accident
    Belgian heatwave: Atomium closes down due to over 30°C internal temperature
    The European Commission relaxes farming regulations in response to the drought
    Belgium sees first death as a result of record heat wave
    Brussels parks will close at 14:00 on Friday due to storm warnings
    Weekend rail strike: 3 out of 5 trains will run as normal
    Introduction of single public transport ticket for Brussels delayed
    Procedure to withdraw recognition of Leuven Mosque begins
    View more

    Hard Brexit could mean Ireland’s reunification

    Saturday, 27 July 2019
    Credit: Belga

    A no-agreement Brexit could lead to a reunification of Northern Ireland and thus undermine the UK, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said. 

    “One of the things that could really hurt (UK), paradoxically, is a hard Brexit: for both Northern Ireland and Scotland,” Varadkar said on Friday at a summer School in County Donegal. 

    New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asks the European Union for a new divorce agreement that includes “abolition” of the Irish “safety net”, but this demand is deemed “unacceptable” by EU negotiator Michel Barnier. The “safety net”, defended by Varadkar, aims to avoid, post-Brexit, the return of border controls between Northern Ireland (British province) and the neighbouring Irish Republic, EU member state. 

    “People that could be described as moderate nationalists or moderate Catholics, who more or less accepted the status quo, will start to look towards a united Ireland,” Varadkar added. “And more and more you will see liberal Protestants and liberal Unionists begin to wonder where they feel most at home,” he further said.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job