 
In Rome, future EU President calls for “new Migration deal”
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 03 August, 2019
Latest News:
Renewed anti-lead security measures for Notre Dame reconstruction...
In Rome, future EU President calls for “new...
More baggage problems at Brussels Airport on the...
Public protest over felling of 400 trees to...
INF Treaty: Austria warns of “threat” to Europe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 03 August 2019
    Renewed anti-lead security measures for Notre Dame reconstruction
    In Rome, future EU President calls for “new Migration deal”
    More baggage problems at Brussels Airport on the busiest day of the year
    Public protest over felling of 400 trees to make way for new administrative centre
    INF Treaty: Austria warns of “threat” to Europe
    UN official highlights Asia’s role in the fight for the world’s climate
    Antwerp yogi protest will denounce arrival of ‘polluting’ cruise ships
    Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty
    US exhumation of ‘Miss Molly’ could crack open case of missing Brussels woman
    Public swim at the Pêcheries pond is cancelled
    Minimum service in prisons: Unions to meet Justice Minister
    Brussels Airport prepares for the busiest day of the year
    Belgian coast sees half as many missing children compared to last year
    Bruges: ‘Prisoners treated like animals’ after guard attack
    Disoriented Belgian explorers rescued from underground caves in Spain
    The number of illegal arms seizures rises in Belgium
    Brussels bars and cafés fail to enforce indoor smoking ban
    1/3 of plastic bags used in Wallonia violate environmental regulations
    Belgium in Brief: Far-right refusal, Belgium’s supercentenarian and Army recruitment
    Belgian army seeks Muslims in new diversity recruitment campaign
    View more

    In Rome, future EU President calls for “new Migration deal”

    Saturday, 03 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    “A new deal for migration and asylum” to better distribute the forces within the European Union, next president of the European Commission, Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen, said on Friday in Rome.

    “I want to propose a new pact for Migration and Asylum. We need a new solution,” she told reporters previous to a meeting with Italian Head of Government Giuseppe Conte.

    “We want our procedures to be effective but also human. It’s not an easy task but we have all understood that there are no easy solutions” to manage migration flows, von der Leyen said.

    “It is necessary to review the concept of distribution of responsibilities. We know that Italy, Spain and Greece are geographically exposed. It is fundamental to guarantee solidarity” of the EU in these countries, the next European Commission President believes, who is visiting several EU capitals prior to taking office on 1 November.

    Italian Head of Government Conte said that according to Rome, it was “not conceivable that the migration issue continues to depend on the first country where they (migrants) arrive.”

    Von der Leyen was in Rome when two aid ships with more than 160 migrants aboard were sailing in the Mediterranean, close to the Italian and Maltese waters, looking for a safe port to land.

    The Italian populist government has decided to close its ports to NGOs rescuing migrants, arguing that the EU has not as yet shown solidarity in this area.

    The deep divisions within the EU on sharing the welcome of migrants has made impossible for the moment any reform of the Dublin Regulation, which currently entrusts the country of arrival the charge of processing asylum applications.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job