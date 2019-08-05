 
World War II bomb explosion kills two men in Poland
Monday, 05 August, 2019
    World War II bomb explosion kills two men in Poland

    Monday, 05 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Two people were killed in Poland apparently due to the explosion of a 2nd World War bomb.

    Two men, aged 29 and 35, had placed a non-registered bomb in a garage on Sunday, where it exploded, according to police spokesperson quoted by PAP news agency. 

    At the site, the police and bomb squad discovered even more dangerous equipment. 

    A 500 m cordon was established near the garage in the village of Czarnowo near Ostroleka. 

    According to Polish media, the two men were World War II armament collectors. 

    Fighting took place in these areas during the First World War, after the fall of the Polish Soviet Regime and during the Second World War.

    The Brussels Times

