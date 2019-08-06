No deal looks like London’s base scenario, diplomats note

The British Government is aiming for a hard Brexit on 31 October, European diplomats told The Guardian newspaper after last week’s meeting with British negotiator David Frost.

A no-deal now seems to be the base scenario for London, one diplomat told the British newspaper.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to leave the European Union on 31 October after his predecessor, Theresa May, was forced to postpone the pullout on two occasions.

The UK parliament rejected the withdrawal agreement May had negotiated with the EU, but many parliamentarians say they will prevent Johnson from crashing out of the Union so as to avoid the economic destabilisation many fear this may bring.

At the same time, EU leaders refuse to renegotiate the agreement, a fact which, according to the new UK government, will lead to a no-deal.

It is very clear that the UK has no other plan than the absence of an agreement, a European diplomat said after the meeting with Frost.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times