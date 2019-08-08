Strike talks in progress among British Ryanair pilots

British pilots union BALPA has called on UK-based Ryanair company pilots to strike on 22 and 23 August and from 2 to 4 September, they announced on Wednesday after a large majority of pilots ruled in favour.

These strikes are due to the failure of negotiations between unions and management. BALPA criticizes the management that has no idea how to deal with unions and has provided no framework for an agreement. The union demands in particular transparency in wages, pensions and license losses.

“We have made no progress in these areas with Ryanair management, apparently because they do not understand how to work constructively and how to negotiate with us,” according to the union, which, however, remains open for discussion in order to avoid the strike. “No pilot wants to compromise people’s travel plans, but we don’t have any other choice.”

The social climate is again tense at Ryanair. In Portugal, there is talk in particular of a strike from 21 to 25 August because the low-cost airline does not respect agreements on holiday pay and days off, according to a local union.

Negotiations are scheduled to be resumed on 13 August.

The Brussels Times