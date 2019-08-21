 
Reynders tipped as Belgian commissioner, but one more name needed
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019
Latest News:
Minor charged with manslaughter after stabbing DJ with...
Reynders tipped as Belgian commissioner, but one more...
Belgian police uniform on sale in Portuguese shop...
Over a dozen banned from swimming pools after...
Suicide confirmed as cause of woman’s death at...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    Minor charged with manslaughter after stabbing DJ with beer glass
    Reynders tipped as Belgian commissioner, but one more name needed
    Belgian police uniform on sale in Portuguese shop
    Over a dozen banned from swimming pools after harassment incidents
    Suicide confirmed as cause of woman’s death at ULB campus
    Researchers prove link between drought in the South and heat in Europe
    Those against the backstop want a border re-established in Ireland: Donald Tusk
    Climate groups beef up leaders’ security after violence at Pukkelpop
    Fire in Schaerbeek: market food products must be destroyed
    Eden Hazard’s injury is healing faster than expected
    Aperitif planned on Rue de la Loi to discuss the air quality in Brussels
    Several shops to be opened at Docks Bruxsel shopping centre 
    Belgian couple perish during mountain hike in Tyrol
    Migrants jump from the Open Arms to try to swim to Lampedusa
    Schaerbeek fire: four people evacuated to hospital 
    Flemish bosses call for fairer taxation, greening
    Belgian mayor files slander complaint against far-right party
    Uber targets expansion in Brussels, then Belgium 
    The digital fingerprints of 2,000 Belgians temporarily published
    Belgium in Brief: fines, football dreams and the rise of non-alcoholic beer
    View more

    Reynders tipped as Belgian commissioner, but one more name needed

    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    © Belga

    In less than one week’s time, on 26 August, Belgium together with other member states of the European Union must present the new president-elect of the EU Commission with two names, one of whom will be selected to be the new Commission, to sit if all goes well until 2024. At the moment, the front runner appears to be senior politician Didier Reynders (MR).

    Belgium is currently one of five member states of the EU – now reduced to 27 by the impending departure of the United Kingdom – which have still to nominate a commissioner. Or rather two commissioners, because as political expert Steven Van Hecke of the university of Leuven points out in Terzake on the VRT, each member state presents two names, one man and one woman, to the new Commission president, the German Ursula von der Leyen, for her consideration.

    Reynders (photo), according to Van Hecke, has the best chance of being named, given that he is not only close to prime minister Charles Michel, but was unsuccessfully nominated in 2014, and recently failed to win the post as president of the Council of Europe. It is clearly felt that Reynders, currently busy with Flemish socialist Johan Vande Lanotte with making the preparatory rounds of the parties with a view to forming a new federal government, has a senior job coming to him.

    However his passage could be hampered by two things. In the first place other parties could find it too much for one senior MR figure to occupy a seat on the Commission while another – Michel himself – holds the presidency of the European Council. Secondly, there is the question of whether a caretaker government, which holds only 35 seats in a federal parliament of 150 seats, can be allowed to make a decision so far-reaching in the first place.

    There is also the fact that a woman must also be named, but that is an issue that faces all male nominees from all member states.

    Other names that have been mooted recently include Kris Peeters, former Flemish minister-president and federal minister; Gwendolyn Rutten, the relatively inexperienced president of Open VLD; and Marianne Thyssen, who currently holds the post since 2014. Peeters would be in direct competition for the nomination with Reynders, and his chances there look less than certain. If Thyssen leaves, the most likely result is that she will be replaced with a French-speaker. Rutten could be nominated alongside Reynders in order to fulfil the need for a woman’s name, but she stands virtually no chance of being appointed.

    Charles Michel is due to start informal talks this week with party representatives, and the word is that the decision could be made rapidly. In 2014, Thyssen was only nominated after an extension was granted, until 4 September.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job