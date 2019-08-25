European Union will retaliate if US taxes French wine

President of the European Union Donald Tusk warned Donald Trump the European Union will retaliate if the US introduces a customs tax on French wine.

Tusk said he would introduce a tax on the American digital giants when talking to the press on Saturday.

“I will protect French wine with real determination. If the United States introduces new taxes, so will the European Union,” he said during a press conference held just before the opening of the G7 summit (in Biarritz, south-west France).

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times