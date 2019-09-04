 
Political developments in London will not affect Europe's position, Commission says
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019
    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    Political developments in London will not affect Europe's position, Commission says
    Political developments in London will not affect Europe’s position, Commission says

    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    © Belga

    The defeat suffered in Westminster by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his Brexit strategy will not change Europe’s position, a European Commission spokeswoman stressed on Wednesday.

    There could be a number of political developments in London, “but our position remains stable,” the spokeswoman said. “We are ready to work constructively with Boris Johnson and examine all concrete propositions he could have as long as they are compatible with the withdrawal agreement.”

    A new battle awaits Johnson in the British Parliament on Wednesday. After retaking control of the parliamentary agenda on Tuesday, legislators will now vote on a bill to prevent the Government from crashing out of the European Union.

    Should Parliament vote against the Government and approve the bill, Johnson will move a motion in the House of Commons to call early legislative elections. However, that text will need a two-thirds majority to be adopted.

    Johnson has promised to withdraw Britain from the EU by the 31 October deadline, with or without an agreement with the Europeans.

    “The short time remaining and the political situation in the United Kingdom have increased the risk that the UK will withdraw on that date without an agreement,” the European executive body said on Wednesday.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

