Thursday, 05 September, 2019
    EU launches terrorism register to better identify cross-border suspects and networks

    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    A counter terrorism training exercise. Credit: EUCOM

    The European Union has launched a counter-terrorism register at Eurojust, its agency for judicial cooperation among Member States, to centralise judicial information and establish procedures targeting terrorism suspects.

    The judicial counter-terrorism register (CTR)is an initiative of Belgian Justice Minister Koen Geens together with six other member countries. It is aimed at helping prosecutors to coordinate their actions more actively and identify suspects or networks under investigation in matters with cross-border implications.

    The idea was launched following the Paris terror attacks in November 2015.

    The CTR has been established within Eurojust to strengthen the judicial response to terrorist threats in the EU’s 28 member States and improve their citizens’ safety. It entered into effect on 1 September 2019. Run around the clock by Eurojust in The Hague (Netherlands), it gives proactive support to national judicial authorities.

    Following the November 2015 terror attacks in France, cross-border links between the suspects were immediately detected. France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands took the initiative of establishing a register at Eurojust to collect information of a judicial nature on terrorism matters and the criminal networks concerned, and to identify needs regarding the coordination of investigations.

    All EU member States can use the CTR and are asked to register information on suspects.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

