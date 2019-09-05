 
    Ursula von der Leyen will be present new Commission on Tuesday

    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    © Belga

    The president of the European Commission, Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Thursday that she will present her new team on Tuesday next.

    “I am happy to have received names from all the EU Member States,” she said on Twitter after Italy, the only member of the EU-27 that had not yet designated a candidate, chose former Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni for a post in the new EU executive.

    Belgium had designated its representative in early August. He is current Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders.

    The commissioners’ respective portfolios will thus be known next week.

    The aim is for the legislators to agree to give the green light to the new team in October so that it can be functional by 1 November.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

