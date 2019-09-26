Brexit: British MPs reject motion calling for parliamentary recess

British MPs rejected by 306 votes to 289 on Thursday a government motion calling for a parliamentary recess.

The recess would have taken place until Thursday 3 October, allowing the program of the annual Conservative Party Conference, scheduled to take place from Sunday 29 September to Wednesday 2 October in Manchester, to go on undisrupted.

MPs returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday after the UK Supreme Court found the decision of the British Prime Minister to suspend parliament illegal.

Immediately after the defeat, Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg announced business for next week, which included relatively uncontroversial measures for Monday and Tuesday, in an effort to minimise disruption to the Conservative conference, reports The Independent.

The Conservative Party are expected to clarify shortly what the impact of the rejection will be on the programming of their annual conference, reports The Guardian.

