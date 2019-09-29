Boris Johnson goes on the Brexit offensive before Conservative party conference

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went on the Brexit offensive on Sunday.

He promised he would make Brexit happen on the 31st of October, whatever the cost. The annual Conservative party conference will take place in Manchester, amongst the current political chaos in the UK.

Divisions over Brexit are at an all-time high. During an interview with the BBC, Johnson said “the best way to end all this is to make Brexit happen on the 31st of October so we can move forward.”

Johnson came to power at the end of July. He won a lot of support by committing to making Brexit happen. 52% of British people voted to leave the EU during the referendum in 2016, even with no deal in place. A no-deal Brexit could damage the UK’s economy.

The PM is not backing down, despite the British Parliament consistently blocking him.

“I think everybody needs to calm down,” he said when speaking to the BBC. He also stated he thought he himself had been “a model of restraint” during all the political upheaval. He accused his opponents of trying to hide their intent to stop Brexit behind “a big cloud of indignation.”

Johnson claimed there was “a good chance” of an exit agreement being drawn up, despite tense negotiations.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times