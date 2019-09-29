 
EU has to better protect human rights activists
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 September, 2019
Latest News:
EU has to better protect human rights activists...
Boris Johnson goes on the Brexit offensive before...
ABN AMRO investigated for money laundering...
Belgian State bilked of 208 million euros...
Belgian parties want to increase fines to dissuade...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 September 2019
    EU has to better protect human rights activists
    Boris Johnson goes on the Brexit offensive before Conservative party conference
    ABN AMRO investigated for money laundering
    Belgian State bilked of 208 million euros
    Belgian parties want to increase fines to dissuade criminals
    European Space Agency announces new mission to help understand climate change
    Belgian pet owners reminded to be vigilant on international rabies awareness day
    The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener it is
    Price of Belgian real estate continues to increase
    Doctor in Liège region charged with four murders
    City of Brussels opens first ‘eco daycares’
    Three-hour power outage at Disneyland Paris hits Belgian daytrippers
    Cybercrime spike in Belgium in the second quarter of 2019
    Pilot project for fingerprints on Belgian ID-cards to start end of 2019
    Belgian rappers film unplanned music video in Molenbeek police station
    Brussels singer Angèle to give free concert on Grand Place on Friday
    Over 40% of tree species face extinction in Europe
    Jacques Chirac: French Embassy in Brussels opens book of condolences
    Romanian EU commission candidate rejected before hearing
    EU extends funding guarantees to Dexia
    View more

    EU has to better protect human rights activists

    Sunday, 29 September 2019

    The European Union and its member states do not do enough to protect and support human rights activists, Amnesty International said on Wednesday. 

    A report by the NGO said activists across the world are receiving threats and being attacked more and more frequently. 

    The organisation says the EU sometimes does not do enough about human rights violations in certain countries. EU action can mean the difference between freedom and imprisonment or even life and death for human rights activists. 

    To illustrate this, Amnesty highlighted the EU’s verybdifferent attitudes when human rights violations are reported in China and Saudi Arabia. Although the EU is very vocal when supporting activists in China, it doesn’t respond the same way when a case involves Sheikhs in the Gulf. 

    “The EU almost never publicly intervenes when it comes to Saudi Arabia, despite the fact that any form of protest there is severely reprimanded,” Amnesty said. “Maintaining a privileged partnership with Saudi Arabia is more important than human rights,” it said. 

    In its report, the organisation called on the EU to adopt a more systematic approach to these issues. “The EU and its member states need a strategic and visible approach to support and defend people who are threatened when they defend human rights,” says Eve Geddie, the director of Amnesty’s European office.  

    “Foreign Affairs ministers could commit to promoting and defending human rights activists. That would be a good start,” she added.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job