Thursday, 10 October, 2019
    Turkish President threatens Europe with an influx of migrants

    Thursday, 10 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Thursday to open the doors of Europe to millions of refugees in response to European criticism against the Turkish offensive underway in the northeast of Syria. 

    Hey EU, wake up. I say it again: if you try to frame our operation there as an invasion, our task is simple: we will open the doors and send 3.6 million migrants to you,” Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara.

    Turkey welcomes 3.6 million Syrian refugees on its soil. The flow of migrants from Turkey to Europe has considerably reduced thanks to an agreement concluded in 2016 between Ankara and the EU.

    The Brussels Times

