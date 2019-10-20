 
Sunday, 20 October, 2019
    EU ambassadors meet Sunday morning to discuss Brexit

    Sunday, 20 October 2019
    © Belga

    The EU ambassadors will meet on Sunday morning to discuss London’s formal request to postpone the UK’s exit from the EU beyond the initial date of 31 October.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined in a letter he signed himself to be against any Brexit postponement.

    However, he was forced by his Parliament to request a postponement. That letter sent to European Council President Donald Tusk, was however left unsigned by Boris Johnson.

    Donald Tusk said he would consult with the EU member states. The 27 EU ambassadors are already meeting Sunday morning in Brussels.

    The Brussels Times

