 
Boris Johnson to push for new Brexit deal vote in Parliament
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Latest News:
Boris Johnson to push for new Brexit deal...
Low turnout for march against release of infamous...
Child services ready to help children of Belgian...
Fire department delayed due to incorrectly parked cars...
Ryad Merhy becomes Interim WBA Cruiserweight Champion...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Boris Johnson to push for new Brexit deal vote in Parliament
    Low turnout for march against release of infamous serial paedophile Dutroux
    Child services ready to help children of Belgian jihadists in Syria
    Fire department delayed due to incorrectly parked cars
    Ryad Merhy becomes Interim WBA Cruiserweight Champion
    “Biggest Expo ever” will open in Dubai next year
    ‘UK will leave the EU on 31 October,’ says British Minister preparing for no-deal Brexit
    Record of 2 million speeding tickets issued in first half of 2019 in Belgium
    Private investigators to check if people have properties abroad to be hired by Flemish government
    Green party re-elects same chairman after two rounds of voting
    EU ambassadors meet Sunday morning to discuss Brexit
    Belgian cancer patients completely reimbursed for egg-freezing procedures
    One of the world’s ‘most beautiful beaches’ hit by oil spill
    4 in 10 Belgians don’t protect access to their smartphone
    Christine Lagarde formally appointed European Central Bank president
    UK Parliament postpones vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal
    Mystical research, seeking perfection and helping the poor: How a modern-day Beguines community was formed in the heart of Brussels
    Dialogue on further EU enlargement must continue, says Charles Michel
    Residents in Brussels want more 30 km/h zones
    G20 debate Facebook’s new cryptocurrency initiative
    View more

    Boris Johnson to push for new Brexit deal vote in Parliament

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Boris Johnson will seek to get a new vote on his Brexit deal on Monday. Credit: © Belga

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will aim to submit his revised Brexit deal to the UK Parliament on Monday, in an attempt to get a “straight” yes or no from lawmakers.

    After Johnson and EU leaders agreed to a revised Brexit deal, MPs on Saturday refused to vote on it as long as key legislation for a no-deal Brexit hadn’t gone through Parliament.

    The move forced Johnson to request an extension to the current Brexit deadline of 31 October, which he did through a weekend letter to the EU Council which, according to the BBC, he did not sign.

    Related News:

    By pushing for a new vote, the PM is seeking for a “straight, up-and-down vote” from British MPs, saying: “We cannot allow Parliament’s letter to lead to Parliament’s delay.”

    The revised deal, which was endorsed by EU leaders shortly after the agreement was announced, drew opposition from the Northern Irish DUP party.

    The DUP said it could not support the new agreement, which would see goods entering Northern Ireland from the UK subject to some EU rules and checks.

    Speaker John Bercow is expected to approve whether a new vote on the deal can be held on Monday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job