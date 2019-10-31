 
Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on verge of disaster’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 31 October, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian interest in buying electric cars declining...
Rare document uncovered by Egyptologists at Leuven university...
Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on...
Three trams in Ghent no longer running as...
EU Member States criticised for refusing to receive...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    Belgian interest in buying electric cars declining
    Rare document uncovered by Egyptologists at Leuven university
    Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on verge of disaster’
    Three trams in Ghent no longer running as they have no wheels
    EU Member States criticised for refusing to receive refugees
    Four individuals suspected for involvement in Brussels terror attacks to remain detained until 2020
    Brussels police officer rescues 3-week-old baby
    The World Rallycross Championship returns to Belgium
    Anuna de Wever pursues Atlantic crossing despite COP25 cancellation
    Belgian government to go into ‘shutdown’ on Thursday night
    China set to launch 5G network on Friday
    ‘More safety with fewer traffic lights at crossings’
    One person stuck under a tram after incident in Brussels
    Unidentified body found in Brussels canal
    Belgium drops significantly on worldwide safety ranking
    Demand for more ticket offices in Belgian train stations
    One in eight Flemish people is of non-European descent
    Over a dozen bus journeys scrapped in Brussels due to staff shortages
    EU withdraws appeal against Belgium concerning seasonal workers
    Immoweb sues its competitor Immoscoop
    View more

    Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on verge of disaster’

    Thursday, 31 October 2019

    The situation of migrants in the camps on the Greek islands is “explosive and on the verge of disaster,” warned on Thursday Dunja Mijatovic, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, at the end of a five-day visit to the islands.

    More than 34,000 people live in camps on five Greek islands while their capacity is only 6,300 people.

    The camps in Lesbos and Samos are the most overcrowded and the living conditions there have been denounced repeatedly by NGOs defending the rights of migrants and refugees.

    “The situation of migrants, including asylum seekers, in the Greek islands of the Aegean Sea has worsened dramatically in the last 12 months,” Mijatovic told reporters and called for “urgent measures to deal with the appalling conditions in which thousands of people live.”

    Dunja Mijatovic, a national of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was elected to Commissioner in January 2018 and is the first woman to hold this post.

    After visiting the overcrowded camps of the islands of Lesbos and Samos, the Commissioner said that she was “shocked by the horrible hygiene conditions” in which asylum seekers live.

    “There is a flagrant lack of proper medical care in these heavily overcrowded camps, where people wait for hours to get food and to go to the bathroom, if there is any,” she said.

    “The Greek authorities must act quickly. Human rights are not respected,” said Dunja Mijatovic. “The image is shocking for Europe in the 21st century.”

    For the first time since 2016, Greece has become the main entry point for asylum seekers in Europe, a problem that has prompted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government, elected in July, to call for stricter border controls and the tightening of asylum approval.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job