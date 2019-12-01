 
Charles Michel must intervene in Catalonia, according to Jan Jambon
Sunday, 01 December, 2019
    Charles Michel must intervene in Catalonia in his capacity as head of the European Council, according to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon. 

    Jambon visited the autonomous Spanish region at the invitation of its president Quim Torra. 

    This was Jambon’s first official visit to an autonomous European region. “It might be useful to create a network of Minister-Presidents of regions that have the same status, like Flanders, Wallonia, Bavaria, the Basque country or even Scotland. It should only include regions that want independence,” he said.

    Jambon said he was particularly touched by the situation the imprisoned Catalonian politicians are in. “Their families have no revenue. There are support events being organised to help these people, who will be spending their third Christmas in prison. That moves me,” Jambon said. He asked Charles Michel and Didier Reynders to intervene in their European capacities. 

    “I am calling on the European president and the European Justice Commissioner directly. Charles Michel is very well placed to act. He is also one of the few heads of government to have distanced himself from the police violence at the time,” Jambon added. 

    “I think the European Union can have a conciliatory role, mainly when it comes to freeing the Catalonia politicians but [also] solving the political situation as well. Spain and Catalonia won’t get there on their own. We can compare it to a social conflict, with the EU taking the role of mediator,” the Flemish President-Minister said.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times 

