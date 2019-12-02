Ursula von der Leyen is yet to sleep in her office ‘bedroom’

New European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not yet been able to sleep at the Commission’s headquarters, a spokesman disclosed on Monday.

Renovation work is underway, but von der Leyen’s residence at the Commission’s Schuman Roundabout headquarters will not be ready before early next year, spokesman Eric Mamer said.

The issue has aroused a great deal of international press interest ever since the former German minister’s wish was revealed in early October. The head of the European executive had asked to have a small place of residence included next to her office so as to reduce security costs and time lost to traffic jams.

The housing allowance usually given to Commission presidents will certainly be “adapted”, Mamer said on Monday in response to journalists’ queries, but it is not yet known by how much.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times