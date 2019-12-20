Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill backed by British House of Commons

The law was passed by 358 votes to 234, a majority of 124. Credit: Belga

The British House of Commons has approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on 31 January.

The MPs voted in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which is the bill that had to transpose the agreement Johnson made with the EU into UK law, reports De Standaard.

The bill also banned an extension of the transition period, which would mean the UK technically being out of the EU but still following many of its rules, past 2020, reports BBC.

The law was passed by 358 votes to 234, a majority of 124, which was not unexpected given Johnson’s Conservative Party’s majority during last week’s elections.

The country was now “one step closer to getting Brexit done” according to Johnson.

The approval means that the UK will almost certainly leave the European Union on 31 January at the latest. The date was agreed on with the European leaders, after the original Brexit date of 29 March 2019 had been postponed three times, reports VRT.

By 31 January, the Johnson government must also have a series of other laws passed that will make Brexit possible, but the Prime Minister has stated that all legislation will be ready on time.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times