 
Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill backed by British House of Commons
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Latest News:
World’s population tops 7.75 billion by yearend...
Dutch money laundering presumably happened from Brussels apartment...
Facial recognition systems far from flawless...
Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill backed by British House...
Traffic jams in Belgium down for the first...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 December 2019
    World’s population tops 7.75 billion by yearend
    Dutch money laundering presumably happened from Brussels apartment
    Facial recognition systems far from flawless
    Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill backed by British House of Commons
    Traffic jams in Belgium down for the first time since 2015
    Police find 400 kg of fireworks in man’s basement
    Man (29) from Leuven dies after car collides with tree
    Grey, wet weekend but Christmas Day expected to be dry
    Brussels announces €15 million to beef up anti-homeless strategy
    Several ‘dysfunctions’ found in previous court case of Julie Van Espen’s presumed murderer
    Infrabel will appeal against judgement on Buizingen train crash
    Socialist trade union calls for nationwide demonstration on 28 January
    Police warn of spike in Polish phone call scams
    Belgian investigators complete inquiry into the Paris terrorist attacks
    Only one koala left at Pairi Daiza zoo after fourth death in two years
    Police spread photos of two prisoners still on the run after escaping Turnhout prison on Thursday
    Police arrest man who tried to kidnap his partner in Brussels by dragging her into his car
    Salaries of Flemish MPs, but not Ministers, to be reduced by 5%
    Federal government closes Steenokkerzeel migrant centre
    Infrabel raises awareness on the dangers of railways trespassing
    View more

    Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill backed by British House of Commons

    Friday, 20 December 2019
    The law was passed by 358 votes to 234, a majority of 124. Credit: Belga

    The British House of Commons has approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on 31 January.

    The MPs voted in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which is the bill that had to transpose the agreement Johnson made with the EU into UK law, reports De Standaard.

    The bill also banned an extension of the transition period, which would mean the UK technically being out of the EU but still following many of its rules, past 2020, reports BBC.

    The law was passed by 358 votes to 234, a majority of 124, which was not unexpected given Johnson’s Conservative Party’s majority during last week’s elections.

    The country was now “one step closer to getting Brexit done” according to Johnson.

    The approval means that the UK will almost certainly leave the European Union on 31 January at the latest. The date was agreed on with the European leaders, after the original Brexit date of 29 March 2019 had been postponed three times, reports VRT.

    By 31 January, the Johnson government must also have a series of other laws passed that will make Brexit possible, but the Prime Minister has stated that all legislation will be ready on time.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job