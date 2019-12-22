 
Macron says “colonialism was a grave mistake, a serious error”
Sunday, 22 December, 2019
    Macron says “colonialism was a grave mistake, a serious error”

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    Credit: Belga

    French president Emmanuel Macron said colonialism was “a serious error” during a press conference in Abidjan. 

    He was accompanied by Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara.  

    “Too often today France is seen as having a hegemonic and distorted view of colonialism, which was a grave mistake, a serious error,” he said. He added he wanted to “turn over a new page.” 

    “I am part of a generation that was not involved in colonialism. The African continent is still young. Three quarters of your country never knew colonialism,” president Macron reminded those present. 

    “Some young people blame France for the troubles, for the difficulties they face: but France can’t do anything to help. I know that it’s sometimes easy to make France the scapegoat. When things get difficult, they say “it’s because of France,” he continued. 

    Macron concluded by saying he hoped “this young Africa will agree to build a much more fruitful partnership based on friendship with a new France.” 

    When Macron was a presidential candidate in February 2017, he appeared on an Algerian television channel and said “colonialism is part of French history. It was a crime against humanity. It is unacceptable to glorify colonialism and I have always condemned it.” His comments received a lot of criticism in France at the time. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

