Nigel Farage wants to organise a big party to celebrate Brexit

Europhobe and Brexit party leader Nigel Farage wants to celebrate the UK leaving the EU in style.

He wants to organise a big party with fireworks, performances and other events in the centre of London on the 31st of January, the current Brexit deadline, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The paper said Farage is planning to spend 100,000 pounds (117,214 euros) on a “Brexit Celebration Party” for 10,000 people in Parliament Square (centre of London) to mark the moment the UK will leave the “European community” after 47 years.

Farage and Brexit party president Richard Tice have requested a licence to organise an event that “could end with fireworks similar to those set off during the New Year celebrations.”

In a New Year’s message to Brexit party members, Farage and Tice said “there is a lot to celebrate: we will be leaving the EU on the 31st of January.” “Anti-Brexiteers have been defeated and most of the MPs who opposed Brexit have gone,” they continued.

A number of pro-Brexit MPs said they wanted to organise something big to mark the event.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU have agreed the UK will leave on the 31st of January, after accepting a new delay in Brexit negotiations. The negotiations have dragged on since 52% of the UK voted to leave the EU during the referendum in 2016.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times