 
EU awards top researchers to bring science closer to market
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Latest News:
New plant to manufacture surface and underwater drones...
Brussels collective will take care of people’s (living)...
Windows 7 computer operating system will no longer...
Commission studies ‘legal situation’ after Spanish Court refuses...
Mild winter could mean lower gas bills across...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    New plant to manufacture surface and underwater drones in Ostend
    Brussels collective will take care of people’s (living) Christmas trees
    Windows 7 computer operating system will no longer be secure from Tuesday
    Commission studies ‘legal situation’ after Spanish Court refuses to free Catalan MEP
    Mild winter could mean lower gas bills across Belgium
    EU awards top researchers to bring science closer to market
    Flemish party says dual citizens must not be barred from renouncing one of their nationalities
    Europe is being dragged into Tehran, whether it likes it or not
    National Lottery files third record year as 41 players become millionaires in 2019
    What is happening in Brussels in the New Year?
    ‘Cash-for-car’ scheme chosen by less than 2% of workers
    More than 100 commuters trapped between transport vehicle doors in 2018
    Revealed: conversations between terror suspect Abdeslam and fellow prisoners
    Lowest influx of undocumented persons into EU since 2013
    N-VA wants to tighten law on receiving asylum seekers after ‘too much abuse’
    More police out to catch drunk drivers this weekend
    Federal coalition proposal expected on Monday: reports
    Belgian CEOs are younger, highly educated and stay longer at the top – study
    Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran
    Major Belgian supermarket takes kangaroo meat off the shelves for environmental reasons
    View more

    EU awards top researchers to bring science closer to market

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Mobilise, a project based in Italy, will develop a safer, tolerable and cheaper treatment alternative for patients with autoimmune conditions such as arthritis.

    The European Commission announced today that 76 top researchers will receive grants worth together €11.4 million. Each researcher is awarded €150,000 to explore business opportunities, prepare patent applications or verify the practical viability of their scientific findings.

    This third round of funding by the European Research Council (ERC) for Proof of Concept grants pushes the total number of projects for 2019 to 200 with an overall budget of €30 million. Overall last year 498 proposals were evaluated, with an average success rate of 40%.

    The grants are part of EU’s research and innovation programme Horizon 2020. Besides EU Member States, legal entities in 16 associated countries are eligible for funding.

    The awarded researchers are working in 22 countries: Austria 2, Belgium 8, Switzerland 13, Czechia 1, Germany 15, Denmark 3, Greece 2, Spain 16, Finland 8, France 18, Hungary 2, Ireland 6, Israel 10, Italy 20, Luxembourg 1, Netherlands 24, Portugal 4, Romania 2, Sweden 1, Slovenia 1, Turkey 1, UK 34.

    The European Research Council was set up by the European Union in 2007 and is the premiere European funding organisation for excellent frontier research.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job