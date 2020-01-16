 
Lobbying, leaking or spying uncovered in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 January, 2020
Latest News:
More and more asylum seekers are opting for...
European travel passes: 450 Belgian youths will travel...
Guy Verhofstadt tipped to chair of Conference on...
European Parliament calls on EU-27 and UK to...
Lobbying, leaking or spying uncovered in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    More and more asylum seekers are opting for Belgium
    European travel passes: 450 Belgian youths will travel for free
    Guy Verhofstadt tipped to chair of Conference on the Future of Europe
    European Parliament calls on EU-27 and UK to respect citizens’ rights after Brexit
    Lobbying, leaking or spying uncovered in Brussels
    Economic growth expected to stagnate in 2020
    Security fears saw nearly half of Europe use the internet less during 2018
    Unduly paid study allowance repayments abandoned by Government
    Suicides and suicide attempts rose in Brussels in 2019
    New car registrations increase in Europe for the sixth year running
    Hillman Travel will reopen 18 Belgian Thomas Cook shops
    Over 500 deaths, mostly children, in Al-Hol camp in 2019
    Eight out of ten homeless people have no access to health care
    Brussels metro begins installing contactless payment terminals
    Flemish universities work to bring student French up to scratch
    75 year since Auschwitz liberation: 13 Belgian schools visit concentration camp
    Naming new transport stations after women is ‘excellent idea,’ says Brussels minister
    Six suspects in Brussels forced prostitution case detained for a month before trial
    Belgian arrested in Peru for hiding 20 live exotic birds in his luggage
    Netflix hikes prices in Belgium: here’s what’s next
    View more

    Lobbying, leaking or spying uncovered in Brussels

    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    European External Action Service (EEAS) building. Credit: EU

    The German federal prosecutor office has reportedly uncovered a case of a former EU diplomat passing sensitive information to a Chinese ministry.

    The magazine Der Spiegel wrote yesterday that the case involves a German diplomat and two other persons working for lobbying companies.

    Their apartments and offices in Brussels, Berlin and two other places were searched in a morning raid.

    The suspected diplomat is a former employee at the European Commission and later its external action service. He has also been ambassador in several countries. After he retired, he started to work for a lobbying company, as many other senior officials are doing.

    The European Commission was apparently taken by surprise by the news. At today’s (15 January) press briefing in Brussels, a Commission spokesperson declined to comment on the on-going investigation but offered the Commission’s assistance to the German judicial authorities if requested.

    No searches took place in the Commission buildings according to the spokesperson. As regards Commission staff in service, the spokesperson said that there are preventive measures in place to sensitize staff to the risks of hostile intelligence activities, incl. guidance on the use of social media.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job